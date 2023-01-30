 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Sham Idrees announces break in his marriage with Froggy

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Sham and Froggy are parents to two daughters: Sierra and Shanaya
Sham and Froggy are parents to two daughters: Sierra and Shanaya

YouTube’s famous couple Sham Idrees and Froggy aka Sehar are taking sometime away from each other in their relationship.

Sham, taking it to his Instagram, left his fans in a shock after announcing his separation with Froggy. He wrote: “I would like to announce that me and froggy are taking sometime away from each other in our relationship. Please don’t involve me in issues concerning froggy, rabil or any of the other family members. I appreciate some privacy during this difficult time.”

Sham Idrees announces break in his marriage with Froggy

Sham is a Canadian based YouTuber, who has a following of 1.4 million people on Instagram, is widely-known for his entertaining content. His videos often feature his wife Sehar along with him.

The couple tied the knot a few years ago and is parents to baby Sierra who is two-years old. The duo welcomed another daughter on September 28, 2022. They named her Shanaya Idrees.

After the birth of his first daughter, Sham Idrees also introduced his fans to his daughter Dua from his previous marriage.  

More From Showbiz:

Eva B announces marriage with rapper Mudassar Qureshi

Eva B announces marriage with rapper Mudassar Qureshi
Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy starrer 'Metro In Dino' to release on THIS date

Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy starrer 'Metro In Dino' to release on THIS date
Sarah Khan's latest post of daughter Alyana is extremely heart melting: Take a look

Sarah Khan's latest post of daughter Alyana is extremely heart melting: Take a look
Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty dance their heart out at the Mehendi ceremony: See pics

Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty dance their heart out at the Mehendi ceremony: See pics
Akshay Kumar drops teaser of his first 'Selfiee' song 'Mein Khiladi'

Akshay Kumar drops teaser of his first 'Selfiee' song 'Mein Khiladi'
Kapil Sharma all set to make his singing debut with Guru Randhawa: See poster

Kapil Sharma all set to make his singing debut with Guru Randhawa: See poster
Anoushey Ashraf replies to criticism she received after praising Shah Rukh Khan

Anoushey Ashraf replies to criticism she received after praising Shah Rukh Khan

Farah Khan calls Karan Johar 'a background dancer'

Farah Khan calls Karan Johar 'a background dancer'

Vicky Kaushal is DJ Mohabbat, reveals Anurag Kashyap

Vicky Kaushal is DJ Mohabbat, reveals Anurag Kashyap

Katrina Kaif, Ali Bhatt spotted outside Zoya Akhtar's house, fans suspect new project

Katrina Kaif, Ali Bhatt spotted outside Zoya Akhtar's house, fans suspect new project
Alka Yagnik becomes the most streamed YouTube artist of 2022

Alka Yagnik becomes the most streamed YouTube artist of 2022
'Pathaan': Producers Guild of India thanks state govts for peaceful release of film

'Pathaan': Producers Guild of India thanks state govts for peaceful release of film