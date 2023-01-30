Suniel Shetty pours his heart out in note written for Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married a week ago

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married a week ago in an intimate ceremony at Khandala. Taking to his LinkedIn account, Suniel Shetty penned down a heartfelt note for his daughter. He shared pictures from the festivities and expressed multiple emotions including joy and pride in his writing.

He started off as, "Last week, our baby Athiya married the love of her life, Rahul, in a small & intimate affair at our family home in Khandala, surrounded by both sets of families & their closest friends. We’re grateful for all the love & blessings that Athiya & Rahul have received, and as parents we wish them the very best for their future together. I’m thrilled to see how complementary their personalities are.”

He continued with how badly he wanted a daughter, he wrote, “Like most men, I always wanted a daughter. God blessed us with Athiya - who’s grown up to be an independent & affectionate girl. A lot like Mana’s mother. She’s been a source of strength for our family, apart from being our chief entertainer. And like any father, her wedding was a day I looked forward to. As parents, we knew this was going to be the most important day of her life & the start of a new journey, the most significant one."

Emphasizing on the significance of their Khandala home, he wrote, “Mana & I had literally built this home for our kids. Through the busiest & most challenging periods of our lives, that home has been my family’s happy place, in the lap of nature. A lot of our happiest memories are from those little breaks we’d take in that home when the kids were growing up.”

He concluded, “Both kids have been brought up with similar values, know the strength of family bonds & have a great appreciation for how real partnerships can define outcomes. May God bless them both, & again, thank you for the love. Our hearts are full."