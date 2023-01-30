 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan talks about success of Pathaan, reveals he was 'low on confidence'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan made a media presence for the first time after Pathaan's release. He revealed that he was low on confidence regarding Pathaan since Zero crashed at box-office.

Interacting with the media, he said, "Thank you for bringing life to the industry. This experience has yet not sunk for all this. Thanking everyone for the film. Go to people who love you. I have millions who love me. God has always given me a balcony ticket. The film experience is an experience of love. It should not hurt anyone. I was low on confidence. I got scared sometimes."

He further added, "We are all extremely grateful to the audience and media for supporting the film so much in spite of the fact that there might have been things that would have curtailed the happy release of the film. There were times when we had to call people and ask them to please let us release our film peacefully. Film watching and filmmaking is an experience of love and I want to thank all the people who helped us release this film for the people."

Pathaan has gained the title of ‘highest opening weekend film’ with collections of 542 crores within five days. 

