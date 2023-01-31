Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation faces questions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation has issued its first official report on Covid jab drive in the US.

The report says 12.66 million Covid vaccines were "procured for the global population" through its partnership with the anti-poverty campaign organisation Global Citizen.



Global Citizen co-founder Michael Sheldrick responded as saying: "We were grateful to partner with the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation to promote vaccine equity at a time when vaccine nationalism was rife."

The report does not include details of the foundation's account, but harry and Meghan's pal and royal biographer Omid Scobie said it raised more than £10million ($13million) in its first year of operation with over £2million ($3million) in grants distributed in areas including vaccine equity and refugee resettlement.



People are questioning how remaining money, reportedly totalling $10million (£8million), is to be spent.

Online critics of the Sussexes asked what had happened to the remaining money or when it would be distributed, with one Twitter user Adelen asked: "Only $3million? And the balance?"



Another user Grammaton Cleric wrote: "$13million raised. $3million distributed. Where'd the greater balance of $10million go?"

Supporters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's foundation praised its work with Twitter user sussexsquad1988 tweeting: "Thank you for all you did."

