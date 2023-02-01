 
Queen Elizabeth's former aide says Harry can't be trusted

Dr Gavin Ashenden, Queen Elizabeth's former chaplain, said Prince Harry should be banned from attending the coronation of King Charles.

Speaking on GB News, he said that the Duke of Sussex can't be trusted.

"I’m flabbergasted that anybody thinks any good can come out of this. I'm not flabbergasted in the sense that the Archbishop presents himself as having great skills in this area, but I think I'm with William," he said.

Gavin Ashenden said, "I don't think Harry can be trusted not to pull off some kind of stunt. After all, he and Meghan depend entirely on publicity."

“And I think before they will be capable of being invited to such a public space they should show that they've become trustworthy and I don't think there's the time or the opportunity to do that, he added.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that King Charles wants Harry to attend his coronation and he has reportedly requested Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between his sons, Harry and William, to attend his coronation.

It has also been reported by the British media that Prince William has opposed his father's idea of inviting Harry to the event after what he had said about the royal family in his book "Spare".

