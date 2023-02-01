 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan launches fresh attack on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Outspoken Tv presenter Piers Morgan has warned King Charles III that the Britons won’t accept Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending his coronation.

The 57-year-old has suggested that while he does not think “any of them care about Meghan Markle” attending, for the King, he claims the Duke's attendance is "very personal".

The TalkTV host said: "He has two children and one of them has gone rogue. So what does he do? Does he ostracise him? Does he send him away forever? Or does he try and show him an olive branch, a reconciliation?"

Speaking to Fox News, Morgan added: "The problem he’s got is his other son, Prince William. He is incandescent with rage about what Harry has been doing, not least the way he’s attacked his wife Kate, and he doesn’t want him anywhere near this coronation.

"And he of course is the heir to the throne, so it may not be a decision that Charles can make on his own."

The former Good Morning Britain's host noted that the coronation is paid for by British taxpayers, and added “Charles has to remember he’s not just representing his family at this coronation, when he gets crowned he’s crowned the King of the British people."

"We pay for this coronation, and I think the vast majority of people I’ve spoken to do not want (Harry and Meghan) there for the reasons that William doesn’t want them there”, he added.

"He thinks they’re going to take tape recorders and cameras, and just get material for their new book and film."

Another prominent U.K. columnist Allison Pearson wrote in her column for The Daily Telegraph that she would boo Harry and Meghan if they attend the King's coronation on May 6, 2023.

The California-based couple's conflict with the British press is among major themes in Harry's memoir, which includes some quite personal descriptions of journalists whose articles the Duke objects to.

