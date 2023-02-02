Beyoncé gearing up for Renaissance World Tour 2023 from Europe

 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Beyoncé is making her onstage comeback with a brand new world tour after a long while.

On Wednesday, February 1, Beyoncé announced through her Instagram post that she is getting ready for her Renaissance World Tour 2023.

Coincidentally or Purposefully enough, the announcement coincides with the day, six years ago, when she revealed her surprise pregnancy with twins, as per People.

The world tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, will begin from Europe on May 10, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

The tour will then head off overseas to Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw, and more.

The North American part of the tour will start on July 8 from Toronto, Canada and then, it will be hitting 25 U.S. cities, as per People.

The U.S. cities in the leg include Philadelphia, Nashville, Louisville, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, East Rutherford, Boston, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Tampa, Miami, St. Louis, Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Inglewood, Vancouver, Seattle, Kansas City, Dallas, and Houston.

The tour is scheduled to wrap up in New Orleans on September 27.

This will be Beyoncé's first tour since her 2018's On the Run world tour.

