Thursday Feb 02 2023
Shilpa Rao says 'Besharam Rang' didn't become an instant hit due to controversy

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Song Besharam Rang is sung by Shilpa Rao
Singer Shilpa Rao, who sang Besharam Rang in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, speaks up over the instant success of the song.

According to her the song did not gain instant popularity because of all the controversy that raged after its release. Rather, she thinks that people actually understood the song especially after watching it along with the movie,

Rao stated: “I still believe that a song has to be great as it is. So, it is very important for it to have a good melody and lyrics that people can connect with. When it reaches that stage, only then will people pick it up and make it popular, so the promotion, reach, and reels will come after that.”

She further went on to say: “I think the only reason this song has done so well is because people have actually got the meaning of the song, which is to express yourself without apologies and to love yourself the way you are. People got that and so, they are expressing themselves and that’s why it’s getting popular.”

When asked about her personal opinion about Pathaan, Shilpa remarked: “I’ve seen the film. It feels really great to be a part of such an enriching project. I thoroughly enjoyed myself and it was thrilling to see others’ reactions too. Pathaan promised to be a great film and it kept that promise, reports News18.”

Shilpa Rao is widely-known for songs like; Ghungroo, Malang, Khuda Jaane, Subhanallah, Bulleya and many others. 

