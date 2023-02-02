 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 02 2023
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' gets new release date

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was set to release of February 10
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming rom-com film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s release date changes again.

The film was set to hit theatres on February 10 previously. But the makers have now announced a new release date.

Ranveer shared the new release date along with the film’s poster via his Instagram account. He wrote: “Kyunki it’s all about loving your family! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas, 28th July 2023.”

Karan Johar’s directorial film is a family drama that also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is written by Sumit Roy, Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Karan’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

Furthermore, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is working as an assistant director on the film, reports IndiaToday.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last in film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor that turned out to be a huge success at the box office. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh last featured in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus that did not perform well in theatres. 

