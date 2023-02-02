 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to get married on 6th February, REPORT

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to tie knot on February 6th 2023
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to tie knot on February 6th 2023 

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are a rumored couple for quite some time. They are reportedly tying the knot on February 6th, 2023 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

According to a report by ETimes, a source has stated that couple will be getting married next week. The source said, "Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th."

India Today also shared a report on Thursday that Shahid Kapoor who was Kiara’s co-star in her debut film will be attending the wedding alongside his wife Mira Rajput. The report stated, "IndiaToday.in has exclusively learnt that Shahid Kapoor along with Mira Rajput will be attending the Sid-Kiara wedding in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will be a full three-day function including mehendi and sangeet."

A source also confided in India Today, saying, "Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property. Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests have been allotted special suites to meet their needs."

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earns more than 336 crore within two weeks

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earns more than 336 crore within two weeks

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' did not only postpone in respect of 'Pathaan', there were other reasons

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' did not only postpone in respect of 'Pathaan', there were other reasons
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' gets new release date

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' gets new release date
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff recreate 'Selfiee' song 'Mein Khiladi', fans go crazy

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff recreate 'Selfiee' song 'Mein Khiladi', fans go crazy
Nawazuddin Siddqui's wife's lawyer reveal 'the actor's family is torturing Aaliya Siddiqui'

Nawazuddin Siddqui's wife's lawyer reveal 'the actor's family is torturing Aaliya Siddiqui'
Shilpa Rao says 'Besharam Rang' didn't become an instant hit due to controversy

Shilpa Rao says 'Besharam Rang' didn't become an instant hit due to controversy

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan might collaborate for a big budget film: Reports

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan might collaborate for a big budget film: Reports
Bhumi Pednekar reunites with Rajkumar Rao after 'Badhai Do': Details inside

Bhumi Pednekar reunites with Rajkumar Rao after 'Badhai Do': Details inside
Vicky Kaushal says 'he is not perfect in any way as husband' to Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal says 'he is not perfect in any way as husband' to Katrina Kaif
Meera Jee will be playing lead actress in Pakeezah's sequel

Meera Jee will be playing lead actress in Pakeezah's sequel

Abhishek Bachchan revisits when he was exposed to sexism at Cannes red carpet

Abhishek Bachchan revisits when he was exposed to sexism at Cannes red carpet

Rumored couple Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya wish Veer Pahariya on his birthday

Rumored couple Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya wish Veer Pahariya on his birthday