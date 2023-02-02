Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to get married on 6th February, REPORT

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to tie knot on February 6th 2023

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are a rumored couple for quite some time. They are reportedly tying the knot on February 6th, 2023 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

According to a report by ETimes, a source has stated that couple will be getting married next week. The source said, "Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th."

India Today also shared a report on Thursday that Shahid Kapoor who was Kiara’s co-star in her debut film will be attending the wedding alongside his wife Mira Rajput. The report stated, "IndiaToday.in has exclusively learnt that Shahid Kapoor along with Mira Rajput will be attending the Sid-Kiara wedding in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will be a full three-day function including mehendi and sangeet."

A source also confided in India Today, saying, "Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property. Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests have been allotted special suites to meet their needs."