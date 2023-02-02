Twitter users can now appeal account suspension

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013.— Reuters

A Twitter user's request to have his account reinstated will now be evaluated according to a new set of criteria, the popular microblogging site announced on Wednesday.

Before banning an account, the firm said it would only suspend for "serious or continuing, recurrent violations of our policies" in a tweet thread published by @TwitterSafety on the microblogging platform. It will now need less drastic measures, such as "reducing the reach of policy-violating tweets or asking you to erase tweets," before allowing you to resume tweeting. Inciting violence, violating users' privacy, posting unlawful content, and harassing specific users are just a few examples of behaviour that is seen as a severe breach.

Late last year, Twitter began restoring previously suspended accounts, allowing contentious accounts like that of former President Donald Trump and comic Kathy Griffin to reappear on the site. Over the next 30 days, the business promised to keep restoring banned accounts that satisfy its new standards.

Twitter already had a mechanism that allowed users to contest suspensions and breaches, but the company's new management claimed that its prior procedures for banning accounts were too severe and that it was taking disproportionate action against users who disobeyed the rules.

According to a tweet from the Twitter Safety account, the new policy has been the subject of several appeals. The account earlier on Wednesday said: "We appreciate your patience as we work through a high volume of these requests."