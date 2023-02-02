 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Twitter users can now appeal account suspension

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013.— Reuters
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013.— Reuters

A Twitter user's request to have his account reinstated will now be evaluated according to a new set of criteria, the popular microblogging site announced on Wednesday.

Before banning an account, the firm said it would only suspend for "serious or continuing, recurrent violations of our policies" in a tweet thread published by @TwitterSafety on the microblogging platform. It will now need less drastic measures, such as "reducing the reach of policy-violating tweets or asking you to erase tweets," before allowing you to resume tweeting. Inciting violence, violating users' privacy, posting unlawful content, and harassing specific users are just a few examples of behaviour that is seen as a severe breach.

Late last year, Twitter began restoring previously suspended accounts, allowing contentious accounts like that of former President Donald Trump and comic Kathy Griffin to reappear on the site. Over the next 30 days, the business promised to keep restoring banned accounts that satisfy its new standards.

Twitter already had a mechanism that allowed users to contest suspensions and breaches, but the company's new management claimed that its prior procedures for banning accounts were too severe and that it was taking disproportionate action against users who disobeyed the rules.

According to a tweet from the Twitter Safety account, the new policy has been the subject of several appeals. The account earlier on Wednesday said: "We appreciate your patience as we work through a high volume of these requests."

More From Sci-Tech:

ChatGPT owner launches 'imperfect' tool to detect AI-generated text

ChatGPT owner launches 'imperfect' tool to detect AI-generated text
Tiny FAIRY bots that weigh 1.2mg could act as pollinators

Tiny FAIRY bots that weigh 1.2mg could act as pollinators
Is there life on Mars? Maybe, and it could have dropped its teddy

Is there life on Mars? Maybe, and it could have dropped its teddy
Explainer: What to expect during the green comet's encounter with Earth

Explainer: What to expect during the green comet's encounter with Earth
WhatsApp's update: What’s new for iOS users?

WhatsApp's update: What’s new for iOS users?
YouTube launches 'Study Hall’ which will allow earning college credits online

YouTube launches 'Study Hall’ which will allow earning college credits online
US and EU to launch first-of-its-kind AI agreement

US and EU to launch first-of-its-kind AI agreement
Dead Space remake: Release date and requirements

Dead Space remake: Release date and requirements
US lawsuit against Google could benefit Apple and others

US lawsuit against Google could benefit Apple and others
Archaeologist hails possibly 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails possibly 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt
Is the Earth’s inner core spinning in reverse?

Is the Earth’s inner core spinning in reverse?
Microsoft's dour outlook raises red flags for tech sector

Microsoft's dour outlook raises red flags for tech sector