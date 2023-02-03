 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson talks ‘paralyzing fear’ after mom’s car crash

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Dwayne Johnson talks ‘paralyzing fear’ after mom’s car crash
Dwayne Johnson talks ‘paralyzing fear’ after mom’s car crash

Dwayne Johnson has just taken to social media and updated fans on the health and safety of his mother, following her scary traffic accident.

The Rock weighed in on everything via a short Instagram post that showcased the extent of the damage to his mother’s car.

The post also featured a lengthy caption that started by exclaiming, “Thank you God she’s ok.”

In The Rock’s eyes, “Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night.”

“She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated,” he also added, offering fans solace.

The caption also offered some insight into his mother’s personal battles in years prior and read, “This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real.”

“Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused. Thanks for staying on phone and talking me thru it all.”

Before signing off he even added a gentle reminder to fans around the world, and said, “I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get.”

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez, Drew Taggart bonded over their shared ‘love of music’

Selena Gomez, Drew Taggart bonded over their shared ‘love of music’
DC comics decides to adapt 'Wonder Woman' as TV show, Gal Gadot might get replaced

DC comics decides to adapt 'Wonder Woman' as TV show, Gal Gadot might get replaced
From Lizzo to Gayle, Grammy nominees highlight TikTok’s sway in music

From Lizzo to Gayle, Grammy nominees highlight TikTok’s sway in music
Piers Morgan asks Rishi Sunak 'if he minds sitting next to Meghan Markle at coronation'

Piers Morgan asks Rishi Sunak 'if he minds sitting next to Meghan Markle at coronation'
King Charles told not to 'give into' Prince Harry demands before coronation

King Charles told not to 'give into' Prince Harry demands before coronation
'Meghan and Harry struggling to retain support base in US due to victim narrative'

'Meghan and Harry struggling to retain support base in US due to victim narrative'
'Bully' Prince Harry is 'overstepping his mark' with royal attacks

'Bully' Prince Harry is 'overstepping his mark' with royal attacks
Prince William drove through Diana death tunnel at high speed too: Prince Harry

Prince William drove through Diana death tunnel at high speed too: Prince Harry
Harry and Meghan's children won't make an appearance at King Charles' coronation: report

Harry and Meghan's children won't make an appearance at King Charles' coronation: report

Prince Harry wants Diana chasing paps 'in jail': 'Who sent them?'

Prince Harry wants Diana chasing paps 'in jail': 'Who sent them?'
Prince Harry thought 'dying in Afghanistan' will save him from 'fake headlines'

Prince Harry thought 'dying in Afghanistan' will save him from 'fake headlines'
Prince Harry was 'worried' about Queen opinion on Chelsy Davy 'short skirts'

Prince Harry was 'worried' about Queen opinion on Chelsy Davy 'short skirts'