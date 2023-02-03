Dwayne Johnson talks ‘paralyzing fear’ after mom’s car crash

Dwayne Johnson has just taken to social media and updated fans on the health and safety of his mother, following her scary traffic accident.



The Rock weighed in on everything via a short Instagram post that showcased the extent of the damage to his mother’s car.

The post also featured a lengthy caption that started by exclaiming, “Thank you God she’s ok.”

In The Rock’s eyes, “Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night.”

“She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated,” he also added, offering fans solace.

The caption also offered some insight into his mother’s personal battles in years prior and read, “This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real.”

“Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused. Thanks for staying on phone and talking me thru it all.”



Before signing off he even added a gentle reminder to fans around the world, and said, “I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get.”