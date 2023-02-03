 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Prabhu Deva to feature in film 'Wolf': See first motion poster

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Prabhu Deva has also starred in films like ABCD
Prabhu Deva has also starred in films like 'ABCD'

One of the prominent names in choreography Prabhu Deva is all set to star in film Wolf.

The first motion poster of his multilingual highly-anticipated film has been unveiled. Taking it to his twitter account, Prabhu revealed the poster himself. He wrote: “Here’s the first look and motion poster of my film #Wolf. Written and directed by @vinoo_venketesh.”

The poster features him in an extremely new avatar. It also a gives out a creepy vibe due to the howl of a wild creature; it sounds pretty unsettling to the audience.

Directed by Vinoo, Wolf is psychological thriller that also features: Anusuya Bharadwaj, Anju Kurian, Raai Laxmi, Ramesh Thilak in vital roles. The film has been shot in different locations of India including; Bengaluru, Andaman, Nicobar and Chennai.

As mentioned earlier, Prabhu Deva starrer Wolf is a multilingual film therefore it will be released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, reports IndiaToday.

More From Showbiz:

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's to get married in February, Suryagarh Palace confirms date

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's to get married in February, Suryagarh Palace confirms date
Salim Khan on marrying second wife Helen: 'This is an emotional accident'

Salim Khan on marrying second wife Helen: 'This is an emotional accident'
Aamir Khan, Sharman, R Madhavan reunite NOT for '3 idiots' sequel

Aamir Khan, Sharman, R Madhavan reunite NOT for '3 idiots' sequel
Shah Rukh Khan replies to Paulo Coelho's tweet, asks him for a meetup

Shah Rukh Khan replies to Paulo Coelho's tweet, asks him for a meetup
Kapil Sharma flaunts his drumming skills at Mika Singh's 'colorful house'

Kapil Sharma flaunts his drumming skills at Mika Singh's 'colorful house'
Arbaaz Khan all set to host a chat show 'The Invincibles'

Arbaaz Khan all set to host a chat show 'The Invincibles'

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' inching closer to INR 400 crore in India on Day 9

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' inching closer to INR 400 crore in India on Day 9
Siddharth Anand reacts to Pathaan being compared to Hollywood films

Siddharth Anand reacts to Pathaan being compared to Hollywood films

Renuka Shahane reveals how her ambitions were shamed when she started working

Renuka Shahane reveals how her ambitions were shamed when she started working

Hansika Motwani discusses post marriage life in new interview

Hansika Motwani discusses post marriage life in new interview

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earns more than 336 crore within two weeks

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earns more than 336 crore within two weeks

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to get married on 6th February, REPORT

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to get married on 6th February, REPORT