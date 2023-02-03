Prabhu Deva to feature in film 'Wolf': See first motion poster

Friday Feb 03, 2023
One of the prominent names in choreography Prabhu Deva is all set to star in film Wolf.
The first motion poster of his multilingual highly-anticipated film has been unveiled. Taking it to his twitter account, Prabhu revealed the poster himself. He wrote: “Here’s the first look and motion poster of my film #Wolf. Written and directed by @vinoo_venketesh.”
The poster features him in an extremely new avatar. It also a gives out a creepy vibe due to the howl of a wild creature; it sounds pretty unsettling to the audience.
Directed by Vinoo, Wolf is psychological thriller that also features: Anusuya Bharadwaj, Anju Kurian, Raai Laxmi, Ramesh Thilak in vital roles. The film has been shot in different locations of India including; Bengaluru, Andaman, Nicobar and Chennai.
As mentioned earlier, Prabhu Deva starrer Wolf is a multilingual film therefore it will be released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, reports IndiaToday.