 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Bhuvan Bam wants to utilize his storytelling skills to excel in production

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Bhuvan Bam reveals he is ‘serious’ about storytelling
Bhuvan Bam reveals he is ‘serious’ about storytelling

Bhuvan Bam has recently produced and acted in projects like Taaza Khabar and Dhindora. He is planning to utilize his storytelling skills to maximize his production skills.

Discussing his plans in detail, he said, “I’ll find enough time to write episodes to keep my channel going because my audience deserve them. I can’t let go of that because they made me. Woh mujhe naturally aata hai and while doing that I got bigger ambitions.”

He further connected dots between his past and future saying, “Every time I faced the camera for (Youtube show) BB Ki Vines, I realized acting is what I wanted to do. I remember cracking characters like Titu Mama and many times people couldn’t differentiate between me and a character which made me realise that I could pull this off and that maybe I was doing something right. I decided to take this up seriously and polish my already existing skills. I learnt a lot of new things on my way. It was a gradual process. I never thought that I’ll do a full fledged acting job but eventually happened and now I’m glad that I took the risk.”

More From Showbiz:

Sameera Reddy opens up about how she gave up on acting after one bad audition

Sameera Reddy opens up about how she gave up on acting after one bad audition

Sidharth Malhotra discloses what he dislikes about Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra discloses what he dislikes about Kiara Advani

Prabhu Deva to feature in film 'Wolf': See first motion poster

Prabhu Deva to feature in film 'Wolf': See first motion poster
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's to get married in February, Suryagarh Palace confirms date

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's to get married in February, Suryagarh Palace confirms date
Salim Khan on marrying second wife Helen: 'This is an emotional accident'

Salim Khan on marrying second wife Helen: 'This is an emotional accident'
Aamir Khan, Sharman, R Madhavan reunite NOT for '3 idiots' sequel

Aamir Khan, Sharman, R Madhavan reunite NOT for '3 idiots' sequel
Shah Rukh Khan replies to Paulo Coelho's tweet, asks him for a meetup

Shah Rukh Khan replies to Paulo Coelho's tweet, asks him for a meetup
Kapil Sharma flaunts his drumming skills at Mika Singh's 'colorful house'

Kapil Sharma flaunts his drumming skills at Mika Singh's 'colorful house'
Arbaaz Khan all set to host a chat show 'The Invincibles'

Arbaaz Khan all set to host a chat show 'The Invincibles'

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' inching closer to INR 400 crore in India on Day 9

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' inching closer to INR 400 crore in India on Day 9
Siddharth Anand reacts to Pathaan being compared to Hollywood films

Siddharth Anand reacts to Pathaan being compared to Hollywood films

Renuka Shahane reveals how her ambitions were shamed when she started working

Renuka Shahane reveals how her ambitions were shamed when she started working