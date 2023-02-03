Bhuvan Bam wants to utilize his storytelling skills to excel in production

Bhuvan Bam reveals he is ‘serious’ about storytelling

Bhuvan Bam has recently produced and acted in projects like Taaza Khabar and Dhindora. He is planning to utilize his storytelling skills to maximize his production skills.

Discussing his plans in detail, he said, “I’ll find enough time to write episodes to keep my channel going because my audience deserve them. I can’t let go of that because they made me. Woh mujhe naturally aata hai and while doing that I got bigger ambitions.”

He further connected dots between his past and future saying, “Every time I faced the camera for (Youtube show) BB Ki Vines, I realized acting is what I wanted to do. I remember cracking characters like Titu Mama and many times people couldn’t differentiate between me and a character which made me realise that I could pull this off and that maybe I was doing something right. I decided to take this up seriously and polish my already existing skills. I learnt a lot of new things on my way. It was a gradual process. I never thought that I’ll do a full fledged acting job but eventually happened and now I’m glad that I took the risk.”