 
pakistan
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan asks supporters to prepare for 'Jail Bharo' movement

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks during a televised address in Lahore on February 4, 2023. — YouTube/PTI
PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks during a televised address in Lahore on February 4, 2023. — YouTube/PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday asked his workers and supporters to prepare for "Jail Bharo" movement across the country.

Khan’s comments come in the wake of sedition cases filed against his party's Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry and former member of National Assembly Shandana Gulzar, while Senator Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill were booked earlier for speaking against the military. 

During his televised address, the deposed prime minister said his party could have opted for a nationwide strike, but will choose to fill the prisons instead in light of the fears that the country's economy might deteriorate further.

More to follow...

