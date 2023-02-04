 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian sparks backlash as she seemingly edits daughter's photos

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Khloe Kardashian landed in trouble for editing her daughter True Thompson’s snaps from Kylie Jenner’s girl Stormi Webster's fifth birthday party.

Taking to Instagram stories, the reality TV star shared pictures of True smiling from ear-to-ear which seemed heavily Photoshopped.

Social media users were quick to call out The Kardashians star as they expressed their fear that such use of filters on a four-year-old’s face would be harmful for her self confidence.

"She's such a cutie and I'm afraid this beautiful girl won't see it thanks to her Mom," one user wrote on Reddit. "This is alarming…. Imagine what she’ll do when True is a teen? yikes."

"Are they actually trying to make a kids face look lighter? I suspected that’s what was going on, but I didn’t think they would really go that far," another penned.

"They obsess over Chicago & Dream for that reason. That's exactly how she edits True," another chimed in while referring to Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian's daughters.

"In khloe's mind, she was never able to live up to her own sisters beauty standards, in comparison- and now sadly, True isn’t living up to her cousins looks either. IMO, makes sense. Vicious cycle, poor True," another added.

"Exactly this. It’s heartbreaking and makes me so sad for True," one fan wrote as another added, "It’s honestly sick and disgusting, bringing your insecurities on a child this early. She will look back and see that all her pictures are with filters."

