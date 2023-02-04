Section 144 imposed in Peshawar

Police personnel stand guard in this undated photo. — KP Police

In view of the alarming law and order situation in Peshawar after a suicide attack on a mosque, the city administration on Saturday imposed section 144 in the city for 10 days.

A ban has been imposed on gatherings of five or more people in the city to avoid any untoward incident, according to Peshawar’s deputy commissioner.

On January 30, at least 100 people were killed when a suicide bomber exploded himself at a crowded mosque at the Police Lines compound in Peshawar. Over 200 other people, majority of them were police officials, sustained injuries.

According to police, the explosion occurred in the central hall of the mosque at 1 PM, causing the roof to come crashing down upon those who were offering Zuhr prayers at the time.

Taking notice of the terror attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting of the apex committee on Friday to devise a joint strategy to root out the menace.



The apex committee meeting agreed that the centre and provinces would adopt a uniform strategy to counter terrorism and eliminate the internal facilitators of militants.

The meeting also agreed to abolish all the sources assisting the terrorists in the country and directed effective screening, a statement from the PM's Office said.