Iftikhar Ahmed propels Quetta Gladiators to 185 runs against Peshawar Zalmi

Iftikhar Ahmed of Quetta Gladiators while batting against Peshawar Zalmi. — Screengrab Youtube/PCB

Zalmi won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Right-hand batter remains unbeaten on 94 runs in 50 balls.

Quetta captain Sarfaraz Ahmed could score four runs.



Iftikhar Ahmed scored an impressive fifty on Sunday against Peshawar Zalmi setting a target of 185 runs during the exhibition match in Quetta.



Zalmi's captain Babar Azam had won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Veteran right-hand fast-bowler Wahab Riaz provided Zalmi with the perfect start by ousting Ahsan Ali and Umar Akmal in the second over of the innings, however, Quetta retaliated in the second half of the innings to post a competitive total on the scoreboard.

Ahmed hit Riaz for six sixes in the final over of the innings to ensure that Quetta finished with a high score. The right-hand batter remained unbeaten on 94 runs in 50 balls.

Middle-order batter Khushdil Shah scored 36 runs in 24 balls, meanwhile, opener Abdul Wahid Bangalzai scored 28 in 19.

Quetta captain Sarfaraz Ahmed could only score four runs and was bowled by Aamer Jamal.

Riaz claimed three wickets but conceded 47 runs in his full quota of four overs.

Playing XI

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Ahsan Ali, Bismillah Khan, Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Aimal Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Umaid Asif, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Haseebullah, Azam Khan, Aamir Jamal, Usama Mir, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad