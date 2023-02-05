 
pakistan
Sunday Feb 05 2023
Bride-to-be shot at on wedding day in Rawalpindi

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

A representational image of a bride. — Reuters/File
A bride-to-be was shot at and wounded by a youth during her wedding ceremony in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The incident took place when an armed man walked uninvited into a marriage hall located near Committee Chowk, where the wedding rituals of the girl were underway, and opened fire on the bride-to-be.

Guests overpowered the armed man and handed him over to the police. Meanwhile, the injured bride-to-be was rushed to the hospital.

Confirming the report, the police said that they had taken the suspect into custody and recovered the weapon from his custody.

According to police officials, the suspect wanted to marry the girl but the family of the bride-to-be had refused his proposal.

