Monday Feb 06 2023
Imran Khan makes rare appearance with Lokha Washington: See video

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Imran Khan, who has been missing from the silver screen for a while now, was recently spotted with south Indian actress Lekha Washington.

On February 5, the two were spotted walking hand in hand. The media captured the rare appearance of Imran wearing a plain black t-shirt with a pair of blue jeans. He carried a brown bag along with him and looked super adorable.

Meanwhile, Lekha wore a printed dress along with bright pink lip colour. The duo walked past the crowd and looked absolutely comfortable with each other.

Previously in 2022, reports were circulating on social media about Khan and wife Avantika Malik’s separation. The actor also caught attention when he was spotted making an appearance at Amir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement ceremony.

The 40-year-old actor rose to fame from his debut hit film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na 2008 alongside Genelia D’Souza. After his debut, he kept on delivering some amazing performances in films like; Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaraa, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Katti Batti, Delhi Belly and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

As per PinkVilla, Imran Khan has bid farewell to his acting career to focus more on writing and direction.  

