Monday Feb 06 2023
Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case tomorrow

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Former prime minister Imran Khan appears before court seeking an extension in his bail on August 25, 2022. — Reuters
  • Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal will hear case.
  • Khan’s counsel submitted surety bonds worth Rs20,000.
  • PTI leader did not appear before court at previous hearing. 

A local court in Islamabad will frame charges against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on Tuesday (tomorrow).

At the previous hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, while hearing the criminal proceedings against the PTI chief, had announced the date for the indictment of the deposed premier — who was removed from power via a no-confidence vote in April last year.

The orders were issued by the judge after the PTI chief failed to appear before the court for that day’s hearing.

During the course of the proceedings, the judge inquired Khan’s counsel Ali Bukhari about his client’s power of attorney.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) lawyer contended before the court that power of attorney cannot be submitted till Khan appears in person, and urged the court to issue arrest warrants for the former prime minister.

At this, the court ordered Bukhari to submit the power of attorney by that day. However, the court rejected the commission’s request but directed the PTI chief to submit surety bonds of Rs20,000 to ensure his presence in the next hearing.

In compliance with the court’s order, Khan’s counsel submitted the surety bonds worth Rs20,000. 

In a major legal victory for the ruling coalition last year, the ECP, in a consensus verdict in the Toshakana reference, disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan and ruled that the PTI chief was no more a member of the National Assembly.

After disqualifying Khan in the Toshakana case, the poll organising authority moved the court seeking criminal proceedings against the PTI chief for the alleged corrupt practices.

