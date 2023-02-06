Jack Harlow opens up on acting debut in 'White Men Can't Jump'

Jack Harlow gushed over upcoming acting debut in the 'White Men Can't Jump' remake.

Speaking with E! News, Laverne Cox asked the First Class singer about appearing in 1992's White Men Can't Jump remake.

Also, the movie's director remarked that the world would get to know his talents more, not just because of his music but also of his superb acting.

"How does it feel to get that type of praise from your director?" Cox asked.

"It's high praise," Harlow said. "I'm trying to decide whether I want that to be the case or not. We're gonna see how things flow."

"I will say this, though, when I'm on set, there's something in me that feels magical and natural, so I'm hoping to follow it."

Charlies Kidd II will helm the remake by the script from Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. While Barris is producing under his Khalabo Ink Society imprint.

The film will stream on Hulu on May 19, 2023.