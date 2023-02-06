 
Monday Feb 06 2023
James Norton snapped on set of Bob Marley's biopic with Kingsley Ben-Adir and more cast members

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Happy Valley star James Norton was spotted in high spirits during filing of Bob Marley's biopic.

On Monday morning, James Norton was snapped filming in Chelsea street London, where jazz icon Bob Marley's home is situated.

As per Daily Mail, the British actor appeared in high spirits as he chatted away with his fellow cast members.

Norton, 37, was dressed in a warm brown suede jacket and a blue button-up shirt for his role, the following morning of starring as a psychotic murderer in Happy Valley finale.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, who is starring as the lead Bob Marley, was also spotted in a khaki green ribbed jumper and matching green beanie hat.

Norton and Ben-Adir were joined by fellow actor, Eddie Redmayne's parents Richard and Patricia, who indulged cast members in a friendly conversation before filming scenes for the Paramount film.

According to The Sun Norton is playing the Island Records boss Chris Blackwell, who helped make Bob a huge star.

