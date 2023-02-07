Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade, Evan McClintock to get married soon

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade finally got engaged to her boyfriend Evan McClintock on Monday after six years of dating, the couple will reportedly soon tie the knot.

The daughter of rapper announced Monday that her boyfriend, Evan McClintock, got down on one knee — and she said yes.

Jade has shared stunning photos to her Instagram, captioning: "casual weekend recap… 2.4.23. i love you @evanmcclintock11."

The 27-year-old looked stunning in a pair of dark gray jeans, a black leather jacket and booties while carrying a small handbag. One of the pictures offered a close-up look at her diamond ring with a simple gold band.



Jade's fiancé equally looked dapper in a white button-down shirt, beige trousers, brown boots and a black peacoat.

In another photo, Jade is seen holding a glass of champagne as she wears her engagement ring.

Eminem's fans and Jade's followers jumped into the comments section to congratulate the pair, and many pondered whether McClintock had asked Mathers’ Grammy-winning father for permission.