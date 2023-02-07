 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

'English Vinglish' to re-release in China on Sri Devi's fifth death anniversary

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

English Vinglish is directed by Gauri Shinde
Sri Devi starrer English Vinglish is all set to re-release in China on February 24; the date also marks as her fifth death anniversary this year.

Therefore, Devi’s this year’s death anniversary is going to be an unforgettable one for the fans with the release of her much acclaimed film English Vinglish in China.

The release of the film has been confirmed by COO of Eros International Kumar Ahuja. In a statement, he said: "Indian films have gradually gained a foothold in the competitive Chinese movie market, the second biggest in the world. We have seen a rising demand for Indian films in China Mainland, especially the ones which are culturally driven. We are excited for the audience in China to marvel at this masterpiece showcasing one of the most memorable performances by the late Bollywood superstar Sridevi.”

Gauri Shinde’s directorial is a sweet family drama film that features Sri Devi in a vital role. The story revolves around a woman named Shashi Godbole who is always let down by her family for her weak English. The woman then finds her strength after visiting New York.

English Vinglish also featured Adil Hussain, Sumeet Vyasm Navika Kotia, Priya Anand, Mehdi Nabbou and others, reports PinkVilla.

