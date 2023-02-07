Meghan Markle warned she doesn’t ‘necessarily have huge fanclub’

 
Meghan Markle has been warned by a royal expert that the American public is no longer supporting the Suits alum after she launched scathing attacks on the royal family during her and Prince Harry’s Netflix series.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield suggested that people appear to have grown “tired” of the Sussex’s feud with the Firm.

"I think people are tired of the Sussexes," said To Di For daily podcast during her conference with GB News.

The expert added that Meghan "doesn't necessarily have a huge fan club" stateside.

Moreover, another expert Kara Kennedy weighed in on the couple’s absence from the star-studded celebration to mark Oprah Winfrey’s birthday.

In a column for The Spectator, Kara wrote: "Snubs like this show that the tide is turning with the Sussexes - and that the gamble that saw them trade in the lifelong duty of being working royalty for the money and fame of being celebrities hasn’t paid off."

"It’s easy to see why Oprah wouldn’t want the pair at her birthday shindig after Harry’s latest revelations. During his press tour for the duke’s memoir, Spare, nearly three years on from that bombshell interview with Oprah, he made her look stupid, " Kara added.

