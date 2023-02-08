 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding photos out

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advanis wedding photos out

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot on Tuesday, have delighted fans by sharing their wedding pictures. 

Bollywood's much-loved pair officially got married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer after years of dating, looking gorgeous in traditional outfits.

Both Sidharth and Kiara uploaded photos from their wedding to their respective social media accounts, captioning: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" (Now We Are Permanently Booked).

They added: "We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Famous Bollywood faces, including Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, producer-director Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, and designer Manish Malhotra and others have attended Advani and Sidharth's star-studded wedding.

More From Showbiz:

'Pathaan' beats 'Dangal': See what Siddharth Anand has to say about it

'Pathaan' beats 'Dangal': See what Siddharth Anand has to say about it
Rakhi Sawant files FIR against husband Adil Durrani: Details inside

Rakhi Sawant files FIR against husband Adil Durrani: Details inside
Ajay Devgn and Tabu to star in musical love story 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

Ajay Devgn and Tabu to star in musical love story 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'
Kriti Sanon, Prabhas getting engaged next week?

Kriti Sanon, Prabhas getting engaged next week?
Nora Fatehi dances for friends on her 31st birthday bash

Nora Fatehi dances for friends on her 31st birthday bash
Lata Mageshkar's death anniversary: Kajol, Raveena Tandon gather in honour

Lata Mageshkar's death anniversary: Kajol, Raveena Tandon gather in honour
'English Vinglish' to re-release in China on Sri Devi's fifth death anniversary

'English Vinglish' to re-release in China on Sri Devi's fifth death anniversary
Siddharth-Kiara's wedding: Juhi Chawla reaches Jaisalmer for D-day

Siddharth-Kiara's wedding: Juhi Chawla reaches Jaisalmer for D-day
Hira Mani, Nabeel Qureshi, others 'attacked' while shooting in Karachi

Hira Mani, Nabeel Qureshi, others 'attacked' while shooting in Karachi
Kartik Aaryan poses with 'Shehzada' co-star Kriti Sanon in front of Taj Mahal

Kartik Aaryan poses with 'Shehzada' co-star Kriti Sanon in front of Taj Mahal
Arooj Aftab gets the honour to perform at 2023 Grammy Awards

Arooj Aftab gets the honour to perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan has THIS to say about their epic reunion in 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan has THIS to say about their epic reunion in 'Pathaan'