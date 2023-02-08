Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding photos out

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot on Tuesday, have delighted fans by sharing their wedding pictures.

Bollywood's much-loved pair officially got married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer after years of dating, looking gorgeous in traditional outfits.

Both Sidharth and Kiara uploaded photos from their wedding to their respective social media accounts, captioning: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" (Now We Are Permanently Booked).



They added: "We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Famous Bollywood faces, including Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, producer-director Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, and designer Manish Malhotra and others have attended Advani and Sidharth's star-studded wedding.

