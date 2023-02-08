 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Judge rules in favour of Meghan Markle's sister Samantha

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Judge rules in favour of Meghan Markles sister Samantha

A US-based judge said lawyers must grill Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their remarks about Samantha Markle made during their Oprah Winfrey interview.

The ruling came after the royal couple's lawyers refused to respond to questions posed by Samantha's lawyers.

According to express.co.uk, Markle's lawyers have asked the judge to stop the process, however, Ms Honeywell has refused, claiming that the Court will likely "dismiss the action in it's entirety".

Judge Charlene Edwards ruled, "Defendant Markle does not show that unusual circumstances justify the requested stay, or that prejudice or an undue burden will result if the Court does not impose a stay."

She added: "Although a preliminary peek at the motion to dismiss suggests that some of the claims against her may be ripe for dismissal, the review does not reveal, at this time, a clear indication that the Court will dismiss the action in its entirety."

'Thus, defendant Markle does not satisfy the high standard required to stay discovery pending the resolution of a dispositive motion.'

Samantha,Meghan's half sister, is claiming $75,000 in damages for the Oprah claims, as well as the claims made in the couple's 2020 biography Finding Freedom.

Finding Freedom, an unauthorized biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was co-authored by Omid Scobie.



More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘suppressed’ feelings for Chelsy Davy opened gates at William wedding

Prince Harry ‘suppressed’ feelings for Chelsy Davy opened gates at William wedding
Prince Harry says Diana ‘Elizabeth Arden’ cream ‘transported’ him through time

Prince Harry says Diana ‘Elizabeth Arden’ cream ‘transported’ him through time
Prince Harry was told not to talk about ‘Kate’s killer legs’ on Prince William wedding?

Prince Harry was told not to talk about ‘Kate’s killer legs’ on Prince William wedding?
Prince Harry ‘risked’ eye contact with Camilla as he discussed Diana at wedding

Prince Harry ‘risked’ eye contact with Camilla as he discussed Diana at wedding
Prince Harry admits Prince William wedding was ‘loss for him all the same’

Prince Harry admits Prince William wedding was ‘loss for him all the same’
Prince Harry says William, Kate ‘partnership’ meant he had to say ‘goodbye’

Prince Harry says William, Kate ‘partnership’ meant he had to say ‘goodbye’
Shania Twain dreams up joyful new music for post-pandemic celebrations

Shania Twain dreams up joyful new music for post-pandemic celebrations
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla send message to people of Turkey after earthquake

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla send message to people of Turkey after earthquake

King Charles destroys Harry and Meghan's plan

King Charles destroys Harry and Meghan's plan
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday amid red carpet trolling

Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday amid red carpet trolling
Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly wants a standalone Marvel movie: Here’s why

Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly wants a standalone Marvel movie: Here’s why
Senior working royals to attend King Charles coronation

Senior working royals to attend King Charles coronation