Wednesday Feb 08 2023
Abhishek Bachchan shares 'beautiful views' from Maldives featuring Aishwarya Rai

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 47th birthday in Maldives with Aishwarya and Aaradhya
Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 47th birthday in Maldives with Aishwarya and Aaradhya

Actor Abhishek Bachchan spent his birthday in Maldives with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, also shares beautiful photos from his dreamy vacation.

Since the day he landed on the most visited vacation island, he started updating fans about his trip by posting some breathtaking photos from Maldives. Out of all the pictures, one was his most favorite photo featured her gorgeous wife Aishwarya.

The first series of photos included pictures of some beautiful views around him. “Celebrating another trip around the sun!!! The weekend was perfect. I would like to thank the @stregismaldives for making it so memorable for me. We had a wonderful time. Beautiful views, beautiful people. My gratitude,” read the caption.

In the other picture album, he further posted beautiful views. The last photo had Rai sitting in candle light environment looking stunning as always. The picture had a special place in Junior Bachchan’s heart as he wrote in the caption: “Some more beautiful views… Especially the last one.”

On February 5, the Dasvi actor celebrated his 47th birthday with family.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next in Bholaa alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu. He also has Ghoomer lined up next, reports IndianExpress. 

