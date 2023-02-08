'Can't wait to be back': Erin Holland excited ahead of PSL 2023

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland posing in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore during PSL 7. — Instagram/@erinvholland

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland is looking forward to the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is scheduled to begin on February 13 and conclude on March 19.



Erin, who is the wife of Australian cricketer Ben Cutting, has remained part of the tournament and apart from her commentary, she is also much loved in Pakistan for her amazing dress sense.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a panel of 15 commentators and two presenters for the 34-match PSL season eight. Erin, along with Zainab Abbas, were named as the presenters of the upcoming event.

Taking to Twitter, Erin wrote: "Cannot wait to be back."

Alan Wilkins, Bazid Khan, Danny Morrison, Daren Ganga, Dominic Cork, Mark Butcher, Nick Knight, Sana Mir, Sikandar Bakht, Simon Doull, Urooj Mumtaz, Vernon Philander and Waqar Younis will commentate in English, while Marina Iqbal and Tariq Saeed will be Urdu commentators.

It should be noted here that Erin's husband, Cutting, will also be seen in action during the PSL 8 as he was picked up by Karachi Kings.

The all-rounder played for Peshawar Zalmi in the previous edition.

The PSL 8 will be played across four venues from February 13 to March 19. The Multan and Karachi-leg matches will be held from February 13-26, before action shifts to Lahore and Rawalpindi where 20 matches will be played from February 26 to March 19.



The opening ceremony of PSL 8 will be held in Multan on February 13 prior to the tournament opener between 2021 winners Multan Sultans and defending champions Lahore Qalandars; meanwhile the closing ceremony and final will be played on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles; meanwhile Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.

Rawalpindi will stage 11 fixtures, Karachi and Lahore will host nine matches each, whereas Multan will have five home games.