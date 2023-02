At least 10 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were arrested from party leader Amir Dogar's Dera (guest house) in Multan as police raided the place for apprehending party activist allegedly involved in creating chaos outside an office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) soon after they scuffled with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) workers.



More to follow...