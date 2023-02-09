Jennifer Lopez knew about Ben Affleck viral memes during 2023 Grammys

Jennifer Lopez reportedly told her husband Ben Affleck that people were making memes on his miserable expressions during 2023 Grammys.

A guest seated next to the couple at the awards ceremony revealed the real details of their alleged spat during the show in a now-viral TikTok video.

The seat filler said J.Lo and the Argo star were all “lovey dovey” and there was nothing about them that suggested that they are headed for a divorce.

“I sat next to Ben Affleck at the Grammys,” the seat filler said in the reel. “Me and my seat filler friend Jake and Ben Affleck was right there.”

“I was next to them for a good bit, that was my favorite seat because I was right in front of Beyonce... So I didn't know the meme about Ben Affleck being upset at awards shows, like I didn't know that was a thing, and we also didn't talk to them because Ben Affleck didn't look happy so I didn't want to talk to him and be like, ‘Oh my God, Good Will Hunting is one of my favorite movies! You're my hero!’”

She continued: “I was just so lucky to be next to them! The whole time they were cute and s**t... JLo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, ‘Oh my God, honey, look at this meme circulating about you!’ And he was like, ‘Oh God, this again.’ Like he knew during the performance that he was a meme!

“Like he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression! Like I love how unbothered that is! So I know that she was like on her phone and saw it and was like, ‘Honey, this is so funny, look at this.’ And he was like, ‘Jesus Christ.’

The award show guest further said, “But they were super lovey dovey, like their hands were always intertwined. I don't know how to describe it. But they just were! So it wasn't like, ‘Oh my God, this is going to lead to divorce!’ Like, they were cute!”

Lopez and Affleck made headlines after a video of them from the ceremony went viral in which the Marry Me star seemingly snapped at her husband after he whispered something into her ear.