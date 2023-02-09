 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Murder plot allegations: Sheikh Rashid’s bail petition rejected

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Police officials escort Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Shiekh Rashid as he arrives to attend a hearing at additional and sessions court in Islamabad. —Online
ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad Thursday rejected the post-arrest bail plea of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid.

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief is facing charges of levelling murder plot allegations against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, threatening police personnel, and passing "offensive" and "filthy" comments against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in multiple cities.

He is currently in Murree police's custody on a transitory remand in a case related to threatening police personnel.

Rashid's lawyers had filed a new plea seeking the former minister's bail in the sessions court, following the rejection by a judicial magistrate. However, the sessions court judge, Tahir Mehmood, forwarded the plea to an additional sessions court.

The plea stated that Rashid had been targeted for political vengeance and the police were misused against him. More investigation is not needed as he was on judicial remand in Adiala Jail, it added.

It should be noted that the plea was filed before the trial court handed over Rashid to police on a transitory remand for his transfer to Murree to be presented before a court there.

More to follow...

