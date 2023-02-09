PSL 2023 an opportunity to show talent, says U19 cricketer

Multan Sultans' squad member Arafat Minhas during an interview. — Photo by author.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL), since its inception, has provided a platform to several youngsters to showcase their talent and prove themselves worthy of donning Pakistan's jersey.



From Shadab Khan to Shahnawaz Dahani and from Hasan Ali to Mohammad Nawaz, there is a list of cricketers who fast-tracked their careers and rose from the ashes to become Pakistan's stars.

This year too several youngsters have set their eyes on platform of PSL, aiming to perform in the tournament and knock at selectors' doors, and one of them is Arafat Minhas.

The 18-year-old Arafat is part of Multan Sultans' squad for the PSL 2023.

He is aware of the opportunity the league is for him and is fully committed to taking maximum advantage of this opportunity.

"PSL is a great opportunity for everyone, I know how big this platform is and I am ready to benefit from this league," he told Geo News in an exclusive interview.

"This is a tournament where you can catch everyone's attention by performing well and this is what I am aiming to do in the next few days," he added.

"The league has helped many cricketers to uplift their careers and I am sure this year too, the league will produce good cricketers for the country," he said.

Arafat added that he started playing cricket at the "age of 10" when he used to visit the grounds with his dad.

"My dad was so passionate about cricket, unfortunately, he couldn't become a cricketer but now I am pursuing his dreams," Minhas said.

The youngster has already represented Pakistan U19 but his ultimate goal is to play for Pakistan and he is willing to do whatever it takes to don Pakistan's cap.

"I have to work really hard, not only in this PSL but also in future, I understand that the next two years are very important for me and they'll decide my future," said the young all-rounder.

He said that he wants to become a top all-rounder in PSL and added that the tournament also provides him with an opportunity to learn from the some of the best players of the world.

"Sharing the dressing room with top power hitters like David Miller, Tim David, and Rilee Rossouw is a great opportunity," he said.

"Miller is the top match finisher in the world and in modern-day cricket, finishers are more valuable. I want to learn the art of reading the match situation and finishing the game successfully from him because I know such skill will help me in the future," the young all-rounder concluded.