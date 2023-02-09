 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard's dance with crewmember leaves fans in awe: Video resurfaces

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard's sizzling dance video has gone viral on the internet.

Last week, TikTok user Bernardo Triana shared a video of Amber happily dancing with a young member of the 'In the Fire' film crew to the late American Tejano singer Selena's hit song "Como la flor".

As soon as the video began to appear on the internet, it managed to attracted millions of views and likes. There were many speculations as well about the video.

Heard looked smashing in her signature red lipstick as she danced her heart out. The clip was taken when the two worked together on the set of Conor Allyn’s, ‘In The Fire’ in Guatemala and it was sometime in early April 2022, just days before her highly -publicized trial case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In the viral clip, the Aquaman actress appeared to be a pretty good dancer. This is not the first time when Triana has shared unseen pictures of Amber Heard from his sets. In January, he even shared a behind-the-scenes video of a photo that the actress had shared on her social media.

Heard, who's currently undergoing a rough phase in her life, has been abandoned by her closest pals and she is constantly facing the wrath of losing her defamation trial against the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

