Friday Feb 10 2023
Prince Harry says he 'was not considered human being' by family before wedding

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Prince Harry admits one is fully accepted by the Royal Family after his marriage.

The Duke of Sussex in his memoir ‘Spare’ notes how he was made to feel incomplete in his late twenties as he was still searching for love.

He notes: “You weren’t a fully vested member of the Royal Family, indeed a true human being, until you were wed. No coincidence that Granny, head of state in sixteen countries, started every speech: “My husband and I…” When Willy and Kate married they became The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, but more important they became a Household, and as such were entitled to more staff, more cars, bigger home, grander office, extra resources, engraved letterheads.”

Harry added: “I didn’t care about such perks, but I did care about respect. As a confirmed bachelor I was an outsider, a nonperson within my own family. If I wanted that to change, I had to get hitched. That simple.”

Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle in 2018. He was then bestowed the Duchy of Sussex.

