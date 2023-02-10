Poet Amjad Islam Amjad passes away in Lahore

Amjad Islam Amjad was born on August 4, 1944 in Lahore

Renowned poet/drama writer Amjad Islam Amjad passes away in Lahore.

The news of his death was confirmed by his family. According to them, the 78-year old poet died to a heart attack.

Amjad was born on August 4, 1944 in Lahore. He did his Maters in Urdu from University of Punjab in 1967. In 1968, he was appointed as an Urdu professor in the MAO College Lahore. He continued to be a professor there until 1975. Same year in August, he became the deputy director in Punjab’s Arts Council.

He has been a vital part of the literary world. some of his famous dramas include; Varis, Din, Fishar and many more. In 1975, his famous TV drama Khuwab Jaagtay Hain won an award.

He also translated the poetries of the African poets in Urdu called Kale Logon ki Roshan Nazmein.

Amjad Islam Amjad also wrote dramas based on criticism. He has been honoured with many national and international awards. He received the Pride of Performance in 1987 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1998. Later on, he also received the prestigious Tamgh-e-Imtiaz in 1998.