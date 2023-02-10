PSL 2023: Wahab Riaz's oath-taking ceremony postponed

Peshawar Zalmi's Wahab Riaz while talking with media persons at Shalimar Cricket Ground in Islamabad. — Online/File

LAHORE: The oath-taking ceremony of the recently named Punjab caretaker sports minister Wahab Riaz has been postponed, it emerged on Friday.

The decision was made in view of the Peshawar Zalmi pacer's participation in the upcoming season eight of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi had requested Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to postpone the ceremony until the end of the PSL. This will allow the pacer to feature in the tournament without the additional burden of ministerial responsibility.

"Wahab Riaz will play PSL now. He will take the oath after the end of PSL," a PCB spokesperson said.

It must be noted that Riaz is the highest wicket-taker in PSL history with 103 wickets in 77 matches at an economy rate of 7.59.

The opening ceremony of PSL 8 will be held in Multan on February 13 prior to the tournament opener between 2021 winners Multan Sultans and defending champions Lahore Qalandars; meanwhile, the final will be played on March 19 in Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles; meanwhile Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.

Rawalpindi will stage 11 fixtures, Karachi and Lahore will host nine matches each, whereas Multan will have five home games.

Peshawar Zalmi squad

Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseeb Ullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman)

Peshawar Zalmi fixtures

14th Feb - Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, National Bank Cricket Arena

17th Feb - Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Multan Cricket Stadium

20th Feb - Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Cricket Arena

23rd Feb - Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

26th Feb - Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium

1st Mar - Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

7th Mar - Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium

8th Mar - Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

10th Mar - Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

12th Mar - Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Pindi Cricket Stadium