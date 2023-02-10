 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Jeremy Renner expresses 'hope' as snow melts outside his Lake Tahoe home

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Jeremy Renner continues to share health updates with fans after surviving a near-fatal snowplow accident on the New Year’s Eve.

Renner, 52, took to his Instagram stories on Thursday and shared a picture of his Lake Tahoe mansion where he is currently recovering after suffering 30 broken bones.

The Marvel shared that much of the snow that once barricaded the front entrance of his home had melted as he expressed ‘hope’ for quick recovery.

Renner captioned the snap, “This melt brings HOPE ... And a new entrance into my house it seems ... Right in the front !?!?”

The Mayor of Kingstown actor had his chest crushed and his upper torso had collapsed when he was pulled under and crushed by a seven-ton snowplow on New Year's Day.

Meanwhile, Renner has been doing his best to promote his upcoming Disney+ series Rennervations. “We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon!!!” he said in a post on Saturday.

“As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe… I hope you're ready!!!”

