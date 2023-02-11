PSL 2023: Hasnain eyes to become blue-chip bowler, warns opponents

Quetta Gladiators' fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain while talking to the media. — PSL/File

KARACHI: Ahead of the nationally-celebrated cricket tournament, Quetta Gladiators' fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has set his eyes on becoming the top bowler of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 and warned his opponents.



Hasnain said: "I want to become the top bowler of the tournament. I did not have any particular batter's wicket in my sight."



Speaking to Geo News on Friday, the young Pakistani pacer said that he has worked hard for the upcoming tournament and now it is the time to apply what he has been working on.

"Today we had our first training session, and everyone looked in good form and fitness, we are eager for the tournament to start and looking forward to it," he said.

It may be noted that Hasnain was banned from playing international cricket after his bowling action was declared illegal following an objection in the Australian Big Bash League (BBL) in January last year.

However, despite the major setback, the 22-year-old worked hard and amended his bowling standard,

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed a bowling consultant who worked with Hasnain to correct his bowling action.

"I have been working hard to prepare myself for PSL 2023 and to keep myself fit, even when I was touring with the national squad, I kept working on improving my bowling skills, I feel to be an improved and better bowler now," he added.

"I will try to take the wicket of whoever is facing me, my goal is to take maximum wickets and contribute to my team’s success," the bowler said.

Hasnain added that Gladiators' squad is much better than before and the team is looking in good shape, he hoped for better results by his side this time.

He said that the PSL has become a very good platform for youngsters to come and showcase their talent.

"I am an example, I played age group cricket and performed. I was in the queue waiting for an opportunity and then I got a chance to play in the PSL where I showed my abilities and got everyone’s attention, Hasnain said.

"PSL is a very good opportunity for every young player to come, perform and get noticed," he added.