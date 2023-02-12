Shah Rukh Khan faces difficulty in choosing between 'Pathaan-DDLJ': 'Competition is killing me'

'DDLJ' releases in theatres once again for Valentine's week

Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) is all set to coincide with Pathaan this Valentine’s week as the old classic film has also been re-released in theatres; the actor responds to the competition between the two films.

Ahead of the Valentine’s, SRK will have to choose which film he is going to watch in theatres on the special day. The actor chooses Pathaan over DDLJ.

In a tweet Khan wrote: “Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana…. And you guys are bringing back Raj!! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan …. Raj toh ghar ka hai.”

The announcement of the re-release of DDLJ was shared by the twitter handle of Yash Raj Films. The tweet had the poster of SRK’s two blockbuster films. The caption on the picture read: “Kursi ki peti baandh lo… DDLJ bhi wapas aa gaya hai.”

Meanwhile, the tweet read: “Blockbusters of 2 eras - #DDLJ and #Pathaan are here! This Valentine’s week, witness the grandness in cinemas near you!”

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s evergreen film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge re-released all across India on February 10. It will remain in theatres for a week now, reports IndiaToday.