Imad expects tough competition during PSL 8

Pakistani all-rounder and Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim. — APP/File
With the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition fast approaching, Karachi Kings' captain Imad Wasim underlined the competence level of PSL teams on Tuesday by saying that all sides boast some outstanding talent and they will enter the event with different combinations and strengths.

Talking candidly on the 44th edition of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast released today, also featuring Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan, Wasim told his audience that "last year Karachi Kings were hampered with injuries, but for 2023 they have all bases covered with high-quality players who all are match-winners".

"This year, every side is equally balanced and it is difficult to predict an outright winner. This clearly reflects how the PSL has evolved and why it has now become an extremely challenging and exciting league," he added. 

It must be noted that Karachi Kings won their only PSL title in 2020 under the leadership of Wasim. 

The national T20 tournament is scheduled to start on February 13 in which Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will face each other in Multan. The event will culminate in Lahore on March 19.

Wasim's Karachi will be in action on February 14 when they will go head-to-head with Babar Azam-captained Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi.

While expressing his excitement ahead of PSL 2023, he said "PSL is one of the best leagues in the world, which is very close to our hearts. We wait for this league for 10 months during which we prepare, plan and set goals".

"Then, we enter into this great event to achieve our collective objectives and help our sides win, and this cycle continues", the captain added. 

He further remarked during the podcast that "the most important thing for us is to play T20 the way it should be played, which is with a positive attitude and aggressive intent".

One of the best things about this PSL, the Karachi Kings captain said, is "we will have home matches" adding "so, we are aiming to make the best use of our first five matches at home and build the momentum that can carry us into the playoffs."

