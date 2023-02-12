 
pakistan
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Khaqan Abbasi clears air about his party affiliation, trust in Nawaz Sharif

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. — Reuters/File
PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. — Reuters/File

  • Senior PML-N leader says only Nawaz Sharif is his leader.  
  • “I have never thought about any other political party.” 
  • “I only replied to those who were criticising me,” says Miftah.

Clearing the air of uncertainty about his party affiliation, former prime minister and senior politician Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has categorically said he will contest the upcoming elections only on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Rumours started making rounds on social media that Abbasi was quitting the PML-N and setting up a new party comprising like-minded politicians since he resigned from the party's key post soon after Maryam Nawaz's election as the senior vice-president and chief organiser.

In an exclusive conversation with Geo News on Sunday, Abbasi said: “Only [PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif is my leader.” 

During an informal interaction with journalists earlier today, Maryam called him her “elder brother”, saying that Abbasi was not angry with the party. Abbasi wanted to bring the youth forward in the party, she added.

“Abbasi and my father have relationship for over 30 years,” Maryam said, adding that she would visit the former prime minister — Abbasi. The PML-N leader also said that she wanted to work under the supervision of her seniors.

Speaking on the occasion, Khaqan Abbasi further said that he had been loyal to the PML-N for years and terms the reports about forming a new party as "rumours".

“I have never thought about any other political party,” the ex-prime minister added.

‘I am part of PML-N’: Miftah Ismail

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail, who has recently been sidelined by the PML-N leadership, said that he "is still part of the party". “No new party is being launched [in the country].

Miftah said he was being subjected to criticism by the party leaders as he talked against the party policy.

On February 9, the former finance czar once again took a jibe at incumbent Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, saying that if the PDM government had to fire him then they should have replaced him with an "economist" who is "competent".

In an interview with a private news channel, the PML-N leader said that there are other capable people in the party like Ahsan Iqbal. He added that he would not talk about Dar's competence but his approach in dealing with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was counter-productive.

Responding to a question today, the ex-finance minister said, “I only replied to those who were criticising me.”

Following a deal with the IMF, the country’s economy would strengthen, Miftah hoped.

Responding to another question, he said that no institution can alone improve the country. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan sends more relief goods to quake-hit Turkey

Pakistan sends more relief goods to quake-hit Turkey
Govt gives FIA green light to arrest Shaukat Tarin in audio leak case

Govt gives FIA green light to arrest Shaukat Tarin in audio leak case
PM or CM slot not priority, says Maryam Nawaz

PM or CM slot not priority, says Maryam Nawaz
Pakistan, US to hold second round of defence talks tomorrow

Pakistan, US to hold second round of defence talks tomorrow
New military leadership realises regime change experiment 'failed': Imran Khan

New military leadership realises regime change experiment 'failed': Imran Khan

PPP to hold internal consultation on PDM's advice of skipping by-polls

PPP to hold internal consultation on PDM's advice of skipping by-polls
Fawad Chaudhry slams ECP for delaying meeting on Punjab polls

Fawad Chaudhry slams ECP for delaying meeting on Punjab polls
UAE president meets COAS, discusses bilateral ties

UAE president meets COAS, discusses bilateral ties
FIA seeks ministry's go-ahead to detain Shaukat Tarin in audio leak case

FIA seeks ministry's go-ahead to detain Shaukat Tarin in audio leak case
PM directs full implementation of Apex Committee's decisions

PM directs full implementation of Apex Committee's decisions
Balochistan CM says won't resign from his office

Balochistan CM says won't resign from his office
Shahbaz Gill apologises to Ramesh Kumar for 'hurtful' remarks

Shahbaz Gill apologises to Ramesh Kumar for 'hurtful' remarks