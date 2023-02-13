Supreme Court to hear Arshad Sharif murder suo motu case today

Senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif. — Facebook/Arshad Sharif/file

Five-member bench. headed by CJP, will hear case today.

CJP took suo motu for an independent and transparent probe in case.

JIT completes inquiry in Kenya and UAE.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up the suo motu notice of the assassination of the prominent journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya today (Monday), reported The News.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, will hear the case at 1pm.

The chief justice had taken the suo motu to ensure an independent and transparent investigation is carried out in the case.

Other members of the bench are Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

The court has issued notices to the interior secretary, director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), attorney general for Pakistan, foreign secretary, president of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), director-general of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Information Secretary Sheikh Mahmood Ahmad, AOR Adil Aziz Qazi, ASC Muhammad Saad Umar Butter, ASC Chaudhry Akhtar Ali, AOR Shazib Masud, advocate Supreme Court, and inspector general of police, Islamabad, on the hearing of the case.

According to media reports, the special joint investigation team (JIT), formed to probe the murder, will submit its report to the apex court today. The team returned to Pakistan last week after completing its inquiry in Kenya and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sharif was shot dead by the Kenyan police on October 23 last year in a “mistaken identity” case while he was travelling to the capital Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town.

The Kenyan police claimed that the journalist was shot in a case of mistaken identity, however, the details that emerged later contradicted the claims.

On December 8, 2022, the federal government formed a new special joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the murder of the journalist on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The new JIT included members from the Inter-Services Intelligence, IB, FIA and the Islamabad Police. The members included Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Intelligence Branch Sajid Kiyani, FIA’s Waqarauddin Syed, DIG Headquarters, Owais Ahmed, Murtaza Afzal from the Military Intelligence and Muhammad Aslam from the ISI.

