 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Sidharth-Kiara's wedding reception: Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty and others slayed in sarees

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Kiara-Sidharths wedding reception was also attended by Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others
Kiara-Sidharth's wedding reception was also attended by Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others

On February 12, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted their wedding reception in Delhi; Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar and Mira Rajput looked drop dead gorgeous at the event.

All these ladies stole the show with their extremely glamourous yet ravishing sarees. Not only the sarees were absolutely beautiful, but it was also the way these ladies carried it.

Bhediya actor Kriti wore a shimmery golden saree along with a bracelet blouse. She opted for a tidy bun for her hairdo and wore ear studs as jewellery.

Picture courtesy: PinkVilla
Picture courtesy: PinkVilla

The fittest actress of Bollywood Shilpa opted for a silver saree which she wore with matching silver diamond earrings. She also wore silver shiny heels to complete her look.

Picture courtesy: PinkVilla
Picture courtesy: PinkVilla

Meanwhile, the Kiara’s Govinda Naam Mera co-star Bhumi attended the grand reception in a golden heavily embroidered saree along with a neck choker. She tied up her hair neatly in a bun and opted for a soft glam make-up.

Picture courtesy: PinkVilla
Picture courtesy: PinkVilla

On the other hand, actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira opted for a nude coloured elegant saree with a sleeveless blouse. She opted for a soft make-up and left her hair open with light waves.

Picture courtesy: PinkVilla
Picture courtesy: PinkVilla

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding in Jaisalmer were attended by a few celebrities including; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make classy appearance at reception

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make classy appearance at reception
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani hosts grand wedding reception, Alia Bhatt arrives in stunning saree

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani hosts grand wedding reception, Alia Bhatt arrives in stunning saree
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' reaches closer to collect INR 900 crore globally

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' reaches closer to collect INR 900 crore globally
Ranbir Kapoor calls 'DDLJ' as 'defining film of his generation'

Ranbir Kapoor calls 'DDLJ' as 'defining film of his generation'
Javed Akhtar talks about his excessive drinking habit in the past

Javed Akhtar talks about his excessive drinking habit in the past
Bushra Ansari, Asma Abbas perform on 'Humsaye Maa Jaye' at PLF 2023

Bushra Ansari, Asma Abbas perform on 'Humsaye Maa Jaye' at PLF 2023
Kareena Kapoor, Saif, Soha, Sharmila Tagore get together for scrumptious meal

Kareena Kapoor, Saif, Soha, Sharmila Tagore get together for scrumptious meal
Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Maanayata 15 years of togetherness

Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Maanayata 15 years of togetherness
Suniel Shetty says 'Raju, Shyam aur Babu Bhaiyaa ki bina Hera Pheri nahi'

Suniel Shetty says 'Raju, Shyam aur Babu Bhaiyaa ki bina Hera Pheri nahi'
Shah Rukh Khan faces difficulty in choosing between 'Pathaan-DDLJ': 'Competition is killing me'

Shah Rukh Khan faces difficulty in choosing between 'Pathaan-DDLJ': 'Competition is killing me'
Himesh Reshammiya and Salman Khan join hands for romance number

Himesh Reshammiya and Salman Khan join hands for romance number

Shah Rukh Khan praises Siddharth Anand for knowing action genre better than anyone else

Shah Rukh Khan praises Siddharth Anand for knowing action genre better than anyone else