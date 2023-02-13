 
pakistan
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Licences of protesting lawyers should be revoked: top court judge

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — Supreme Court of Pakistan
Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — Supreme Court of Pakistan
  • "Those judges should also be removed who write on orders that lawyers are on strike."
  • Apex court judge asks how can lawyers go on strike?  
  • "Such judicial system should be closed down.”

Irked by frequent strikes by lawyers, Justice Qazi Faez Isa — the senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court — on Monday remarked that the licences of protesting lawyers should be cancelled.

Justice Isa made the remarks while hearing a case related to gas theft worth over Rs67 million against a local factory. During the course of the proceedings, the lawyers earned the ire of the judge as the trial court’s order stated that the lawyers did not appear before the court two to three times due to their strikes.

“How can lawyers go on strike? The licences of such lawyers should be revoked. This code of conduct is made by the lawyers themselves which they do not follow,” the top court judge added.

He also said that those judges should also be removed who write on the orders that the lawyers were on strike. Expressing his annoyance, Justice Isa said he was not told why the lawyers were observing strikes. “Should the court pick up the lawyers from their homes? Everyone goes on strike on their own. Such judicial system should be closed down.”

He maintained that the country’s system can be improved if everyone would do his own job. Justice Isa said that the code of conduct was not made by the judges or the parliament but by the lawyers themselves.

“We follow the constitution and law in the court but justice is done by the Almighty Allah,” he noted. Meanwhile, the two-member bench of the SC headed by Justice Isa dismissed the appeal filed by the factory.

More From Pakistan:

ECP to consult governor on date for Punjab elections

ECP to consult governor on date for Punjab elections
Murder plot allegations: Notices issued on Sheikh Rashid's bail plea

Murder plot allegations: Notices issued on Sheikh Rashid's bail plea
Sedition case registered against Shaukat Tarin for 'sabotaging negotiations' with IMF

Sedition case registered against Shaukat Tarin for 'sabotaging negotiations' with IMF
'Antics and somersaults': PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan after U-turn on alleged US conspiracy

'Antics and somersaults': PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan after U-turn on alleged US conspiracy
JIT probing Arshad Sharif murder denied access to evidence by Kenya, SC told

JIT probing Arshad Sharif murder denied access to evidence by Kenya, SC told
Police arrest 12 suspects in Nankana Sahib lynching case

Police arrest 12 suspects in Nankana Sahib lynching case
Poland-Pakistan trade volume reaches over €723 million: Polish Ambassador

Poland-Pakistan trade volume reaches over €723 million: Polish Ambassador
Khaqan Abbasi clears air about his party affiliation, trust in Nawaz Sharif

Khaqan Abbasi clears air about his party affiliation, trust in Nawaz Sharif
Pakistan sends more relief goods to quake-hit Turkey

Pakistan sends more relief goods to quake-hit Turkey
Govt gives FIA green light to arrest Shaukat Tarin in audio leak case

Govt gives FIA green light to arrest Shaukat Tarin in audio leak case
PM or CM slot not priority, says Maryam Nawaz

PM or CM slot not priority, says Maryam Nawaz
Pakistan, US to hold second round of defence talks today

Pakistan, US to hold second round of defence talks today