MNA Ali Wazir released from Karachi jail after more than two years

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Pashtun TahafuzMovement (PTM) leader and MNA Ali Wazir after being released from a jail in Karachi on February 14, 2023. — Twitter/@SyedMuzammilOFL
Member of National Assembly (MNA) and leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Ali Wazir has finally been released from Central Jail Karachi on Tuesday after more than two years of detention.

The PTM leader was behind bars since December 2020 for allegedly delivering provocative speeches inciting hate against the state institutions. He was arrested from Peshawar and shifted to Karachi.

He and some other party leaders were booked in four identical cases registered at Sohrab Goth, Shah Latif Town and Boat Basin police stations under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) pertaining to the said charges.

Talking to Geo News earlier today, Qadir Khan, Wazir’s counsel, announced that his client would be released from jail this evening.

Four cases have been registered against Wazir in different police stations in Karachi, according to police. He was charged with different counts, including sedition and rioting.

Out of the four cases, Wazir has been acquitted in one case and has secured bail in rest of the three cases, confirmed his counsel.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, total 14 cases were registered against the PTM leader. The Peshawar High Court barred the police from arresting the MNA in 11 cases, while he was granted bail in three cases, said his counsel.

More to follow.... 

