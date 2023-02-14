PSL 2023: Islamabad United's Hassan Nawaz gushes over Mohammad Amir

Hassan Nawaz speaks in an interview following their practice session at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on February 14, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Photo by author

KARACHI: Hassan Nawaz, Islamabad United's emerging batter, Tuesday gushed over Karachi Kings' star bowler Mohammad Amir while sharing his excitement to face him in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League.



The young cricketer first garnered attention for his batting prowess playing for the Mirpur Royals in the second season of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

In his interview with Geosuper.tv, Nawaz said he wants to play well against his favourite bowler Amir.

"Amir is my favourite bowler and I follow him a lot. Our first match is also against Karachi Kings so if I get a chance, I am really excited to face him," the Layyah-born cricketer.

While representing the Royals in KPL 2, Hassan remained the second-highest scorer with 241 runs in six matches at an average of 40.16.

The young batter is also looking forward to learning from his United teammate Sohaib Maqsood. Sohaib, who played for Multan Sultans previously, will represent two-time PSL champions this year.

Moreover, Hassan also talked about a friendly team environment under the captaincy of Shadab.

"Shaddy bhai always tells us to enjoy. He says performance doesn't matter, you need to enjoy your time to the fullest," he shared.

"I don't feel like it's my first season. It feels like I have been a part of this team for the last couple of years," he added.

Hassan eyes a spot in the Pakistan team through PSL as many other players did before.

"I played in KPL and my performance was highlighted there. From KPL, I am here in PSL. Inshallah through PSL, I will be able to get into the Pakistan team," the youngster shared his goals.

In the end, Hassan gave a message to PSL fans. "Come to the stadium, support our team as we have won the PSL title twice. Your support will help us become champions again," he concluded.