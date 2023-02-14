Umrah pilgrims now allowed to use any airport in Saudi Arabia

Passengers are standing in queue to board a PIA plane. — APP/File

In a bid to facilitate Umrah pilgrims from across the world, including Pakistan, the government of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday allowed religious tourists to arrive and depart on scheduled flights through any international airport in the kingdom.



In a circular, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) directed all the national and foreign airlines operating in the country, including private aviation, to must allow Umrah passengers to arrive and depart on scheduled flights through any international airport in the kingdom.

Failure to comply with circulars issued by the GACA is an explicit violation of the government’s order, read the circular.

The GACA also warned that legal procedures would be initiated against violators who will be held responsible.

Earlier, the Umrah pilgrims were allowed to land and depart through Jeddah and Madina airports only.