 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Fans confused after BTS’ RM deletes dozens of his posts

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Fans began to notice that RM from BTS had started removing his posts from Instagram
Starting February 14th, fans began to notice that RM from BTS had started removing his posts from Instagram. The rapper only stopped deleting after he had removed around a 100 of his posts. 

Before the 14th, his feed included a total of 130 posts, out of which only 12 remain. Ten of those posts are related to his latest comeback Indigo, the other is of him with his friend and singer John Eun and the last one focuses on The Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge, his show with director Jang Hang Jun.

According to Koreaboo, BTS members J-Hope and RM are the most active when it comes to posting on their Instagram accounts. As RM’s account is quite literally named @rkive, fans similarly saw it as an archive of the rapper’s memories. Fortunately, there are some fan pages that make an archive of the BTS members’ Instagram pages so RM’s posts are still preserved.

While some fans were upset over the loss, others were left wondering whether this is his way of making an announcement. The trend of celebrities making big changes to their social media to create anticipation for a project has become quite common. Additionally, RM mentioned previously that he is working on a new project after Indigo.

